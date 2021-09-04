Joaquin Phoenix's Historical Drama 'Kitbag' Welcomes 'Killing Eve' Star Jodie Comer

Ridley Scott's highly awaited historical drama Kitbag starring Joaquin Phoenix welcomed the Killing Eve star, Jodie Comer, onboard as the female lead. The movie is based on the life events of military leader and emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte where the filmmaker will attempt to showcase his motives cinematically. The movie would mark Comer's second film with the veteran director Ridley Scott after the forthcoming historical drama The Last Duel.

Jodie Comer to play Josephine in 'Kitbag'

As Deadline reported earlier this year in March, the veteran filmmaker was eyeing the 28-year-old to get her on board with the historical drama after being thoroughly impressed by her performance in The Last Duel. According to a report by Variety, the actor is finally confirmed to play opposite the Joker actor in Kitbag. While speaking to Variety, she opened up about getting the opportunity to work with Phoenix and embarking on another journey with Scott.

Describing Joaquin Phoenix as someone she 'hugely admires', Comer revealed that she jumped on the chance of accepting the offer and work with the same team once again. Additionally, she talked about getting to learn by working with new people by saying, ''You learn and you grow so much by being and working with the people that you're working alongside. And I just think having that opportunity -- I'm so excited to delve into that world.''

The actor also revealed that she has not started preparing for her role of Josephine as she is currently busy wrapping the fourth and concluding season of her popular series Killing Eve alongside Sandra Oh.

More on Jodie Comer and Joaquin Phoenix

Comer is all set to kick off the promotions of Ridley Scott's upcoming 14th-century drama The Last Duel. The movie also features Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. She will also be making her Venice Film Festival debut as the movie will be premiered at the festival. Talking about the same, she said, ''It's something I've seen every year and just thought, 'Wow, how cool and impressive is that,' so the fact that I'm going to be there feels so surreal.'' On the other hand, Kitbag would mark Phoenix's second movie with Scott after working on the 2000 film Gladiator.

IMAGE- AP