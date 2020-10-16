Jodie Comer Celebrates Filming Wrap Up For 'The Last Duel', Shares Her 'mixed Feelings'

Jodie Comer is all set to feature in Ridley Scott's upcoming historical drama movie The Last Duel. The movie is based on a book by Eric Jager titled The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France. The movie stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck in the lead roles. The filming for The Last Duel is finally over and Jodie Comer recently took to social media to share photos with the cast of the movie.

Jodie Comer shares her "mixed feelings" over the end of The Last Duel's filming

Taking to social media, Jodie Comer shared multiple photos with the main cast of The Last Duel. The actor revealed that she had "mixed emotions" over the end of filming. While she was happy to end filming due to the pandemic situation, she was also saddened by the fact that she could no longer work alongside the "wonderful people" who were her castmates. She then thanked the entire cast and crew of The Last Duel.

The Last Duel will star Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges, Adam Driver as Jacques Le Gris, and Jodie Comer as Jean's wife Marguerite de Carrouges. The movie, which is based on Eric Jager's book, tells the real-life story of the last judicial trial by combat in France. The December 29, 1386 trail by combat between Norman knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques Le Gris is still an iconic part of French history.

Jean de Carrouges accused Jacques Le Gris of raping his wife Marguerite. Unable to determine the real guilty party, the king allowed the trial to be settled via combat. Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris would have to fight to the death, and the winner would be determined as innocent, while the loser would be named guilty. If Le Gris won, then Marguerite de Carrouges would have been burnt at the stake for her 'false accusation'.

The story of this trial is widely known and debated by French history scholars. The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France is just the latest book to explore the story of this trial. Ben Affleck, who helped write the script, will play the role of King Charles VI.

[image source: Jodie Comer Instagram]

