Jodie Foster To Receive The Lifetime Achievement Palme D'Or At The Cannes Festival 2021

Cannes Film Festival recently announced that the two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster will receive Lifetime Achievement Palme d'Or at this year's festival. She was named a special guest of the Opening Ceremony which is scheduled to take place on July 6, 2021. The festival said that the award was in recognition of Foster's “brilliant artistic journey.”

Jodie Foster to receive honorary Palme d'Or

According to Grazia Magazine, on June 2, 2021, Cannes said that the honorary Palme d'Or to Jodie Foster was in recognition of the actor's journey and praised her as “a unique personality with a modest yet strong commitment to some of the major issues of our time.” She will follow filmmakers such as Jeanne Moreau, Jane Fonda and Agnès Varda, who were similarly honoured by the French festival. In 1976, Jodie made her Cannes debut as a 13-year-old in Taxi Driver that won the award for the best film. Seven of her movies have screened at the festival over the years, including her directorial, The Beaver.

In a statement, Jodie Foster said that Cannes is a festival to which she owes much and it has completely changed her life. She added, “My first time on the Croisette was a defining moment for me.” Showcasing one of her films at the festival has always been a dream of hers. Speaking of her award, she said that she is flattered Cannes thought of her and she is very honoured to be able to share a few words of wisdom or “tell an adventure or two with a new generation of filmmakers.”

Festival President Pierre Lescure said Jodie has provided the team with an amazing gift by coming to celebrate the return of the festival on the Croisette. He added, “Her aura is unparalleled: she embodies modernity, the radiant intelligence of independence and the need for freedom.” The festival's general delegate, Thierry Fremaux said that Jodie never ceases to reinvent herself. She questions with her piercing gaze, learns from others and is willing to step back from her beliefs to forge new morals. She does what is fair and an idea that she strives to convey in the decisions she makes like an actor and director makes her “so precious.” He added, “We will honour her with warmth and admiration.”

(IMAGE: FESTIVAL DE CANNES INSTAGRAM)

