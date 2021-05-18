Jodie Turner-Smith Believes Meghan Markle Missed An Opportunity To Modernize Royal Family

It has been over a year since the exit of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the royal family and the topic is still in headlines and is creating discussions around the entertainment industry. Recently, actor Jodie Turner-Smith addressed that Meghan Markle could have brought a needed change to the royal family. Jodie believes that Meghan could have modernized the royal family.

Jodie Turner-Smith thinks Meghan missed an opportunity to change the royal family

In an interview with The Telegraph, Jodie Turner-Smith said that Meghan could have helped in modernizing the royal family. She said that Meghan missed a terrible opportunity and could have really helped in modernizing the royal family and change it for the better. Jodie will be playing the role of Queen Anne Boleyn in the upcoming series Anne Boleyn. Later on, in the interview, she said that monarchy is not adapting with times and she thinks that is the reason for dysfunction in the royal institute. She added that we have to look at things in a modern context and only then we will be able to identify things that are archaic which don’t really serve the community and are instead limiting the growth in some ways. More to the point, she said that we should keep these things in stories and move on to something else in reality.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their exit from the royal family in January 2020. Soon, they moved to California where they are working on different projects and raising their son Archie. Later on, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Harry revealed stories of injustice and racist comments that were used while the couple was a part of the royal family. In a CBS interview, Meghan also admitted that Harry’s decision of exiting the royal family have saved their life. After some time, Prince Harry went to have a conversation with Dax Shepard for his podcast called Armchair Expert, where Harry revealed that living the life in the royal family was like a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be making an appearance in Oprah Winfrey’s mental health docuseries called Me You Can’t See which will be available to stream on Apple TV+

Promo Image: Jodie Turner-Smith's Instagram

