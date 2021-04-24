Jodie Turner-Smith Praises Michael B Jordan For His Role In 'Without Remorse'

Since the time Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of Michael B Jordan's upcoming movie Without Remorse, the fans can't wait for its release. The action-packed trailer has been keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Michael B Jordan's co-star Jodie Turner-Smith spoke about the former and his strengths.

Jodie Turner-Smith talks about Michael B Jordan

Jodie Turner-Smith shares how Michael B Jordan is best suited for the character. “One of Michael’s biggest strengths is his vulnerability,” she says. “It’s not just about being this super-soldier using brute force on a mission. Michael makes us want to root for John Kelly. We’re afraid when he’s afraid, and we’re sad when he’s sad. He’s the kind of person who’s easy to care about."

Michael will be playing the role of John Clark who is Senior Chief that leads US Navy SEALs. The trailer shows that the movie will be full of action scenes and that the US Navy Chief will go rogue after few hurtful events in his life. On the other hand, Jodie will be playing the role of Lt. Commander Karen Greer who is a former SEAL team member. The cast also includes Jamie Bell, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo and Guy Pearce.

Without Remorse is not just any action film but it is an emotional journey of the character. The movie is based on famed author, Tom Clancy's 1993 book of the same name. The Michael B Jordan starrer is Amazon Prime Video's second adaptation based on Tom Clancy's work after Jack Ryan. The movie that is directed by Stefano Sollima is set to premiere on the streaming platform on April 30.

A look into Michael B Jordan's movies

The actor started his career as a child model and then went on to become a professional actor in the year 1999. He appeared briefly in single episodes of the television series Cosby and The Sopranos. He then went on to feature in movies like HardBall, Blackout, Pastor Brown, Red Tails, Fantastic Four, Creed and many more. He is known for his character in MCU's Black Panther where he played the role of Killmonger. Apart from his upcoming movie Without Remorse, the actor is currently filming for the movie A Journal for Jordan.

