Joe Exotic Of ‘Tiger King’ Fame Pens Down Note From Jail, Reveals Having Aggressive Cancer

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, famously called Joe Exotic, took to his Instagram account to share an important update about his health. He penned down a note, of which he shared a picture on the social media site. In the note, he mentioned that he has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.

Joe Exotic gives health update from jail via Instagram

In April 2019, Joe Exotic was put behind bars for plotting a murder-for-hire of his long-time enemy, Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist. More information about his has been given in the Netflix documentary, Tiger King. He also bred and kept tigers, lions and other animals at his very own G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park.

One of the other charges against him was of killing tigers in his park to make space for bigger animals. From prison, Joe Exotic penned down a note informing his followers that he received a call and learnt that he now has aggressive prostate cancer. He wrote, “Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other tests as well.”

Read the note here

He further mentioned that he does not want anyone to pity him and referred to his nemesis, Carole Baskin when he stated that she will ‘have her own party over this’. He then continued that he wishes for all those to read his note to be his voice and help him get released. He claimed that he has been wrongfully imprisoned and wished to go back to his home, to get treatment and be with his family. The note read, “What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones.”

The upcoming season of Tiger King will release on Netflix on November 17 and will focus on ‘newfound revelations’ that came to light after the release of season 1. It is still unclear if the season get a global release.

Image: Twitter/@darren_packham1