Joe Jonas And Brothers Apologise To Frankie For Calling Him 'Bonus Jonas'

Jonas Brothers are currently one of the most popular bands in the world. The band consists of three brothers Joe Nick and Kevin Jonas. The trio also has a younger brother Frankie Jonas who is commonly known as Bonus Jonas. The sibling is not in their band but is currently winning the hearts of the audience all over the world on TikTok. Frankie Jonas recently talked about how he hates being called Bonus Jonas. Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas are finally making amends with their younger brother Frankie Jonas for calling him, Bonus Jonas. Here is a look at everything you need to know about how the Jonas brothers apologised to Frankie for calling him, Bonus Jonas.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas apologise to Frankie for calling him Bonus Jonas

In a recent interview with Bustle, Frankie Jonas shared that he always hated that nickname of Bonus Jonas. He also added that a lot of his problems with being in the public eye was that he was seen as a commodified vision of himself. Joe Jonas also addressed this and said that he refused to call Frankie Bonus Jonas after he opened up about how it felt hurtful to him. Joe also added that it completely makes sense and the brothers have had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors.

Joe Jonas shared that the conversations and apologies showcased his understanding and respect for Frankie’s wishes. Talking about the brotherly bond, Joe Jonas added that to feel like someone is second, third or fourth-best from something is unfair and they are all equals. During the interview, Frankie Jonas shared he downloaded Twitter when he was 12 years old and searched for his own name. They were all pretty awful things for a 12-year-old to read added Frankie. He recalled how the majority of cruel jokes were like ‘If you ever feel forgotten, remember this guy.’

Frankie Jonas

Frankie Jonas is a musician and a former child actor. He is known for voicing the character of SÅsuke in the animated film Ponyo. Frankie Jonas is currently a sensation on TikTok. He has amassed a massive follower count of around 2 million followers on TikTok. His two other accounts on TiikTok @frankiejonastherapist and @frankiejonassongwriter see him giving straightforward advice and out-of-tune songs on subjects requested by his followers.

Image Credits: Jonas Brothers and Frankie Jonas Instagram