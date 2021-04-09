Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Flex Muscles In New Post As They Take COVID-19 Vaccination

Game of Thrones’ Queen in the North aka Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas have taken their COVID-19 vaccine shots. Following the vaccination process, the Jonas Brothers’ band member, took to social media to share a mirror selfie of the two for confirming the news. In the picture, the celebrity couple can be seen flexing their biceps to show off the red bandages that were put on their arms after taking the shots.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner get vaccinated

The post shared by the musician features him wearing a dark t-shirt and, in contrast, Sophie has donned a bright white ensemble. While sharing the post, Joe Jonas captioned the picture as, “Let’s (NOT) Get It”. Check out the social media post below:

As soon as the picture was posted on Joe’s social media feed, it went viral on the internet. Netizens were quick enough to flood Twitter with a Mr. Perfectly Fine joke fest. For the unversed, the celebrity couple has been making headlines ever since Joe’s former lover Taylor Swift released another track from her vault, titled Mr. Perfectly Fine. Swifties speculated that the new track could be about Joe Jonas as the two briefly dated each other at the time of the release of her second album, Fearless.

Now, as Taylor is re-releasing her version of the album, Joe and Swift’s past romance has once again become the major talk of the town. The lyrics of Mr. Perfectly Fine, is about one of Taylor’s former lover who moved on too quickly. Now, the micro-blogging application is flooded with hilarious ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ jokes aimed at Joe. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

More like Mr. (& Mrs.) Perfectly Vaccinated ðŸ¥°ðŸŽ¶ ðŸ¥³ — Walgreens (@Walgreens) April 8, 2021

Let’s (NOT) Get It! pic.twitter.com/q2AydNdll0 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 8, 2021

This comes just two days after, Sophie Turner, took to her social media to praise Taylor’s new song. Sophie who is now married to Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas shared a clip of the song on Instagram and while doing she also quipped, “It’s not Not a bop”. Upon seeing her sweet review, Taylor Swift was quick to acknowledge it by re-posting Sophie’s reaction on her own Instagram profile. While re-sharing the post, Taylor hailed the Queen of Games of Thrones and wrote back, “Forever bending the Knee to the queen of the north”. Check it out below:

(Promo Image Source: Sophie Turner Instagram)

