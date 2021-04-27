Joe Jonas ‘burns In Heat’ Seeing Wife Sophie Turner’s Mirror Selfie; See Picture

Joe Jonas' Instagram story is his latest display of public affection for his wife and actor Sophie Turner. He took to Instagram and shared a picture appreciating his wife's outfit and appearance. Let's take a look at which photo of Joe Jonas' wife elicited a "hot" reaction from the singer.

Joe Jonas reacts to wife Sophie Turner's mirror selfie

Joe Jonas' latest Instagram story is a screenshot of his wife's Instagram story, where she is posing in front of a mirror taking a selfie. The Game of Thrones actor is seen wearing a navy blue backless top with a deep V neckline. She is also wearing blue jeans in the photo. Her look is complete with small gold hoop earrings, a chain and her hair tied in a ponytail. Sophie is sporting smokey eye makeup in the photo. Joe Jonas shared the picture with a 'burning in heat' emoji.

A little about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began dating in 2016. They got married in May 2019. Sophie gave birth to their daughter in June 2020. The couple recently posted pictures about getting their second dose of the vaccination against COVID-19.

Joe Jonas is an actor and a singer. He shot to fame with his two brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas who formed the Jonas Brothers band. A few years later, in 2013 the trio parted ways to pursue their solo careers. In 2019, the brothers regrouped as the Jonas Brothers band and released their album Happiness Begins, following a documentary Chasing Happiness. As a soloist, he formed the band DNCE in 2015, where he was the lead vocalist. Joe Jonas will be seen next in the upcoming American war drama film Devotion as Marty Goode.

On the other hand, Sophie Turner is a British actor who is prominently known for her role as Sansa Stark in the highly acclaimed fantasy drama Game of Thrones. She later went on to appear in The Thirteenth Tale and Another Me. She is also known for her portrayal as Jean Grey aka Phoenix in the X-Men movies. She will be next seen in the upcoming animated sitcom The Prince as Princess Charlotte.

(Promo Image Source: Joe Jonas Instagram)

