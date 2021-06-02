Joe Jonas Follows A TikTok Trend, Gets A Jade Roller Facial Massage From Wife Sophie

Joe Jonas is quite active on the social media platform, TikTok. The singer also follows different TikTok trends and keeps his audience entertained. Recently, Joe Jonas followed another TikTok trend, in which he was getting a jade roller massage from his wife, Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas' wife gives him a face massage

The Twitter handle of Jonas Brothers News dropped a TikTok video of Joe Jonas getting a jade roller massage. The 31-year-old singer followed a TikTok trend that said, "If you are thirty or older, duet this or use this sound, and let's show the younger generation what it means to age gracefully". The Tweet read, "Joe Jonas showing us what it means to age gracefully via TikTok.". The video was shot by Joe himself as Sophie was massaging his face with a jade roller.

📹 Joe Jonas showing us what it means to age gracefully via TikTok. https://t.co/5C4udRBdkc pic.twitter.com/sI7balRQ3L — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 30, 2021

Some fans of the singer reacted to the video on Twitter. A fan showered the couple with red heart emojis. Another one wrote, "So cute!" in his comment. The video received 4.1k views on Twitter. The Camp Rock actor enjoys 3.9 million followers and over 31 million likes on TikTok.

Joe Jonas teases new project via Instagram

Joe Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle to tease the recent project he is working on. The singer shared a collage of his photo with "6.3 Incoming Class of 1985" written on it. In the caption, the Gotta Find You actor wrote, "Born in ’89 but I’m class of ’85 😎 What class are you? Can’t wait to share the new project I’ve been working on later this week 👀".

Joe Jonas amazed his fans by teasing his upcoming project. While a fan wrote, "OMG WHAT", others expressed how they were feeling. One of the fans wrote, "You look so handsome. Can't wait to HEAR what's next". Here's how fans reacted to Joe's post.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's photos from their wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in a secret affair in Las Vegas. The two said 'I do' on May 1, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. Joe Jonas shared some glimpses from his wedding on their second anniversary.

