Joe Jones and Sophie Turner are among the most popular couple in the entertainment industry. Both are quite active on social media and have been giving love and support to each other. Now, Joe’s recent Instagram post had made Sophie go ‘Goddam’ in the comment. Know what exactly the Jonas Brother posted.

Joe Jonas’ ‘onwards and upwards’ post makes wife Sophie Turner go ‘Goddam’

Joe Jonas shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming film Devotion on his Instagram handle where he has more than 12 million followers. The black and white photo has him giving tough look with a toothpick in his mouth. He captioned it, “Onwards & Upwards” (sic), hinting at his role as a fighter jet pilot, Marty Goode.

Joe Jonas’ latest Instagram post awestruck many of his friends and fans. They provided him support as Devotion marks the singer’s debut in a feature film. Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner went “Goddam goddam” on the picture. Check out some of the comments on Joe’s Instagram post.

Devotion is an upcoming action war drama film directed by J. D. Dillard. It stars Joe Jonas, Thomas Sadoski (John Wick), Serinda Swan (Ballers), Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Christina Jackson (The Good Fight), and Rossy de Palma (Law of Desire). The production of the big-budget war movie has recently commenced.

Written by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart the aerial epic will tell the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Jess Brown and Tom Hudner, two young men from different worlds. Introduced together into the VF-32 squadron, they are pushed to their limits flying a new design of fighter jet. But their friendship is tested when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating in 2016 and got engaged a year later. The couple was married in 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with their second wedding in Paris, France. In July 2020, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Promo Image Source: joejonas And sophiet Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.