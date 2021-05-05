Joe Jonas Says He Is 'thankful And Grateful' For Spending Time With Daughter And Wife

Cake by the Ocean singer Joe Jonas started his career young with touring all over the country for his concerts. The singer got married to his girlfriend of two years Sophie Turner and departed for another tour right after his wedding. Welcoming their first daughter during a world pandemic, the singer was compelled to put a halt on his tour and enjoyed the 'much needed alone time' with his wife and daughter.

Joe Jonas on parenting in a pandemic

The 31-year-old singer made an appearance on CBS This Morning and talked about spending time with his family and not going outdoors. The singer confessed that having his daughter during the time of a global health crisis was a blessing in disguise as he had plenty of time to watch her grow and spend quality time with her. Joe Jonas' daughter Willa was born last year in July.

The singer elaborated saying that it has been a "forced time" at home as before he had to always travel and tour for his music. He said that he was grateful and thankful for being at one place with his feet on the ground with his immediate family. He expressed his gratefulness for this opportunity and believes these are the moments he will not get back. Joe jokingly remarked that 'naps are nice' while talking about his daughter.

Joe Jonas on spending time with his family

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary as they shared pictures of their wedding on social media. Talking about being able to spend time with her, the singer said that he craved alone time with his wife as he went on a tour after they got married. Being in one place was a nice change, confirmed Joe Jonas.

Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner shared several pictures of the duo on social media and even updated her fans on her pregnancy with pictures. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been secretive about their daughter since they did not reveal any pictures of their daughter. Check out some of the couple's pictures on Instagram.

IMAGE- JOE JONAS'S INSTAGRAM