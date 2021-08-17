Joe Jonas Shares A 'birthday Suit' Selfie, Celebrating His 32nd With Wife Sophie

Joe Jonas recently rung in his 32nd birthday. He took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a collection of pictures with his fans that made them go gaga for him all over again. The singer gave his fans a peek into his recent birthday celebrations through his pictures. However, the picture that created the most buzz on the internet included Joe Jonas in his ‘birthday suit’, posing with his wife Sophie Turner.

See Joe Jonas' picture here

The Sucker singer posted a couple of pictures of his birthday celebration, including ones with what his cake looked like and him sharing a meal with Turner. The last picture of the slide-show however got heads to turn. It included the singer standing behind his wife in his 'birthday suit' and brushing his teeth, while Turner appeared to be doing her make-up and clicking the picture. Jonas captioned the collection of pictures, ‘Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday ❤️ #32 🥳’

Famous for her role in HBO's Game of Thrones, Turner also took to her social media account to wish her beau. She uploaded two pictures of the singer and captioned it, ‘Birthday boy 🥳’ Jonas can be seen wearing a collared t-shirt in the pictures, while party decorations can be seen all around.

Turner wasn’t the only one to wish Joe Jonas online. His brother Nick Jonas also took to the social media platform to extend his wishes to his brother. He wrote, ‘You deserve all the happiness in the world.’ Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra also posted a story on her Instagram account to wish Joe.

Kevin Jonas, who completes the Jonas Brothers trio wasn't too far behind on his birthday wish either and chose a unique way in which he could wish his brother. He uploaded a hilarious boomerang video of Joe Jonas dancing. He captioned it, ‘Happy birthday @joejonas love you dude!!! Dance your face off today!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently welcomed their first child. On the occasion of Father’s Day, Turner uploaded a picture of her husband and coupled it with a meaningful caption. Calling him the ‘ultimate dad’ the actor wrote, ‘Joe you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch.’

Picture Credits: AP

