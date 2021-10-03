Joe Jonas Shares Glimpse Of 'magical Night' With Sophie Turner At Jonas Brothers Concert

Singer Joe Jonas and his wife actor Sophie Turner do not shy away from flaunting their love for each other online. The former has been on the wheels with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas for their band Jonas Brothers' tour and wife Sophie is tagging along with daughter Willa. Sharing snippets from their travelling together on social media, the squad has now reached Boston to serenade the audience with their hit medleys.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pack on PDA at concert

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Joe and Sophie shared a glimpse into their fun time together ahead of the Jonas Brothers concert at Boston's Fenway Park stadium. The concert in Boston was the next stop in the band's Remember This Tour tour. Joe shared a series of pictures from the night wherein one picture he is seen sharing a passionate liplock with his wife Sophie and other pictures included a relaxing time with his brothers enjoying Cigars. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, ''Magical night in Boston #RememberThisTour.''

Game Of Thrones fame Sophie Turner also took to her Instagram to share a video of doing a catwalk on the stage ahead of the concert. She poked fun at the empty stadium as she did the ramp walk writing, ''What a crowd.'' Her husband Joe Jonas was behind the lens. The couple also donned matching baseball jerseys at the concert.

More on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The couple stunned the world with their unique first wedding picture as they jetted off to Las Vegas on the 1st of May in 2019 to get married in a unique ceremony where an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated their wedding. Fans were in awe of Sophie Turner's wedding dress as she donned a white jumpsuit for the ceremony. However, the couple had a second wedding where the bride donned a beautiful white gown.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Willa on July 22 in 2020. Keeping her out of the public eye, the duo, on multiple occasions, has refused to reveal her face to the public or on social media.

Image: AP