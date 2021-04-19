Joe Jonas Shares Video Of Getting Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine

As numerous celebrities have been sharing glimpses of themselves getting vaccinated, American artist Joe Jonas gave a sneak peek of getting his vaccination shot in a hospital. He spoke about how he is feeling and even shared a glimpse of his “vaccine bud”.

Joe Jonas gets second COVID-19 vaccination shot

Joe Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped in this video clip of himself in which he can be seen sitting in a hospital wearing a white tee with a black mask on. He first stated how he was getting his second shot of vaccination and even introduced the girl who was injecting the vaccine. As the girl begins to inject, Joe Jonas begins trying to distract himself from the pain and states how he was thinking about "concerts and a yacht in Italy, Disney World, protecting his friends and family". He also admitted in the video clip how he could not look at his own video as he was not good with needles. He then turned the camera on the person who accompanied him to the hospital and just go his second shot, which was Darren Kagasoff.

In the caption, he stated how everyone was in this together and added a bicep symbol next to it. He then stated how he captured this video clip a couple of weeks ago while getting his second shot for the #RollUpYourSleeves Vaccine Special! And then asked all his fans to tune in to watch 7/6c on NBC.

Many of the fans took to Joe Jonas’ Instagram post and cheered for him on getting vaccinated. Many of the fans even stated how proud they were of being his fan while many others mentioned how they were eagerly waiting for the Jonas Brothers concert. Some of the fans even added how even they got vaccinated and thanked Joe Jonas for spreading awareness on the importance of this vaccination process. Some of the celebrity artists also took to Joe Jonas’ Instagram and mentioned how he was a “big brave soldier”. Even the actor Darren Kagasoff who accompanied him to the hospital dropped in a comment calling themselves “vaccine buds”. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Joe Jonas’ Instagram video.

