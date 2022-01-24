Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Recreate 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Scene In Funny Video

Singer Joe Jonas recently took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped an interesting video featuring himself and his wife and actor Sophie Turner. In the video, the celebrity couple can be seen nailing the voiceovers of Khloe and Kim Kardashian when they recreated an iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) scene for social media.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Joe dropped a hilarious video where he along with his wife Sophie Turner can be seen recreating a memorable moment from the show. A sleepy-looking Joe lip-syncs, "I am so jet-lagged from Australia" in the video over Khloe Kardashian's voice. Sophie then pretends to be uninterested as she types on her phone, lip-syncing over Kim Kardashian's voice, "You are? Why?"

"Because I just came back from Australia...," Khloe's voice quips back as Joe mouths the words and flashes a sarcastic smile. Completely unfazed, Sophie continues to text with her head down. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the chat history on Sophie's phone was someone named 'Pete', seemingly a nod to her character's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The iconic audio clip the couple used hails from a 2015 episode of KUWTK in which Khloe is seen venting to her sisters after she had to go to Australia alone for a promotional gig, reported E! News. Joe and Sophie regularly share glimpses into their relationship on their social media handles. In honour of their fifth anniversary as a couple back in October, Joe posted an adorable TikTok featuring the two toasting to their milestone.

Earlier, he shared a video of himself and his wife enjoying a dinner date night, which fittingly included a slice of cake with a "Happy 5th Anniversary" topping. He captioned the short video clip, "5 years of knowing this one." In the background, the Jonas Brothers' hit song Hesitate was being played.

The pair confirmed their romance in early 2017 and tied the knot two years later. In July 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Willa. On the work front, Joe recently made a surprise cameo as himself on an episode of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones.

Image: Instagram/@sophiet