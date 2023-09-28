Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Younger Daughter's Name Revealed Amid Divorce Drama

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have filed for divorce recently. The matter got messy when the custody of their two daughters was in question. The couple is parents to two daughters - Willa and a one-year-old. While the couple has revealed the name of their elder daughter, the name of their younger daughter remained under the wrap. In a new court document accessed by Page Six, the names of both their children have been listed.

3 things you need to know

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner exchanged vows in 2019.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020.

Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas for allegedly refusing to let their daughters return to England.

Court documents reveals Joe Jonas’ younger daughter’s name

Both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have tried to keep their children away from the public eye. While the name of their elder daughter Willa (3), is known, the identity of the younger one is kept under wraps. However, amd their divorce battle, several documents from their divorce battle have surfaced online.

(Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted with both their daughters on January 2023 | Image: X)

The most recent development in the divorce proceedings of the couple was their agreement to keep both their children in New York, temporarily. The official papers filed by Sophie to notify the same to the court judge were accessed by the international publication Page Six. In the papers, the name of their one-year-old was revealed to be Delphine. Previously, also a court document from the couple’s divorce was leaked to the media. In the document, the name of the younger offspring of the couple was simply written, “D”.

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's intense divorce drama

Amid speculation of the couple parting ways, on September 6, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner issued a joint statement on social media announcing their separation. They requested privacy for their family during the testing times. Days later, the Game Of Thrones actress sued her estranged husband for abducting their daughters and withholding their passports. The singer has been taking care of his daughters for the past three months as Sophie was busy working for her new TV show Joan in Spain. A representative of the singer rubbished the claims and called it misleading. In the most recent development, a report in PEOPLE magazine claimed that the couple has reached a temporary settlement in the custody battle. As per the settlements, the estranged couple will have to keep their daughters in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. The documents added that if the order is violated then the court had the right to take measures under Federal or State law to protect the well-being of the kids.