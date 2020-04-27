Joe Jonas' Travel Show 'Cup Of Joe' Receives A Thunderous Response From Fans On Twitter

Singer and actor Joe Jonas is hosting a travel series on a mobile-only streaming app. The first three episodes of the travel series titled Cup of Joe released today and fans of the singer cannot keep calm. The series features Joe Jonas travelling across the top tourist destinations around the world with one or two travel buddies. In one of the episodes, he is seen touring with his wife Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas’ show Cup of Joe

#CupOfJoe premieres tomorrow on @Quibi!! Let’s go!! pic.twitter.com/2zK0mKqoiQ — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 26, 2020

In the episodes that released today, Joe Jonas is seen touring Amsterdam, Berlin and Barcelona. He is seen talking to the locals to get to know the small local hotspots of the place. Joe Jonas plays the narrator as well as the host of the show Cup of Joe.

Joe Jonas tours Amsterdam with Sophie Turner, Berlin with pals Lewis Capaldi and David Hasselhoff and Barcelona with his brother Kevin Jonas. Joe Jonas released a small video which was a compilation of few of the tweets of his fans showing their excitement for the show. Joe Jonas' show- Cup of Joe will stream every weekday on the streaming app.

Fan reactions to Joe Jonas' show

One episode into #CupOfJoe and I already love it so much! It’s so cool to learn about new places, and cultures, it just makes me want to travel so much more! @joejonas is a perfect tour guide. @Quibi — joanna ♡ (@sucker4kev) April 27, 2020

Okay, so I finished #CupofJoe. I LOVE the concept behind the series & I LOVE seeing this side of @joejonas! The coffee, the art, the music, cuisine... everything about it is perfect. Can’t wait for more of the series! Great job, Joe. You killed it. — Kayseph (@kayver_) April 27, 2020

I just saw all 3 episodes of Cup Of Joe on @Quibi and this show is the cutest thing ever. @joejonas can we get this on the Travel Channel cause I would watch every week — Maya||Happiness Continues❤️❤️ (@mcbdancer3601) April 27, 2020

just watched the first episodes of cup of joe and it was so funny and just precious I love you @joejonas — marika (@Biebersnutellaa) April 27, 2020

@joejonas Is there anything in this world, that you cannot do ? loved all three episodes of #CupOfJoe Can’t wait for more 🥰 So proud of you. Thank you for making this. pic.twitter.com/wNB8f9zyTN — Riya Joshi (@riyaj_jonasfan) April 27, 2020

Cup of Joe is officially out and the first episode is my absolute FAVORITE 🥰

Thank you content king! @joejonas #CupOfJoe pic.twitter.com/GuwSxbEOIe — g r a c e (@JonasxGrace) April 27, 2020

cup of joe is so good!!!!! I CAN’T WAIT FOR THE NEXT EPISODES TO DROP #CupOfJoe pic.twitter.com/ITiDMmL8qS — eula (@mllexeulalie) April 27, 2020

Fans of Joe Jonas are extremely happy with the travel series. Many of his fans have thanked him for creating such an amazing show. Twitteratis have called Joe Jonas ‘content king’ for the show. Fans of the actor and singer have stated that Joe Jonas' show Cup of Joe is hilarious and that he has left him doubling in laughter.

Joe Jonas’ show has managed to impress the audience as many have stated that it is ‘the cutest show ever’. Fans have stated that they would love for the show to be made available on travel channels as well. Joe Jonas’ show Cup of Joe has managed to make his fans want to travel more. One of the Twitter users stated, ‘It’s so cool to learn about new places, and cultures, it just makes me want to travel so much more!’ [sic]

