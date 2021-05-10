Last Updated:

Joe Jonas Wishes Happy Mother's Day To 'two Mums' In His Family, See Pics

Joe Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle and posted two photos of his wife and mother respectively on the occasion of Mother's Day. Take a look.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Sophie Turner

IMAGE- SOPHIE TURNER'S INSTAGRAM, JOE JONAS' INSTAGRAM


On the occasion of Mother's Day, Joe Jonas shared photos of two mothers in his family, which included his mother and his wife Sophie Turner who recently became a mother of their daughter. The artist even sent Mother’s Day wishes to all the other mothers around the world. 

Joe Jonas’ Mother’s Day wishes for the ‘two mums’ in his life

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Joe Jonas posted a glimpse of his wife Sophie Turner flaunting her baby bump in front of the camera while wearing a stunning black and grey checkered full-sleeved bodycon dress. Joe Jonas’ wife's photo also gave a glimpse of a part of her room, wherein fans could see a wall with numerous pairs of shoes. On the other side, it also gave a glimpse of a variety of handbags she owned with an amazing chandelier hanging on the ceiling. In the next photo, Joe Jonas added a photo of himself with his mother in which he can be seen smiling for the camera wearing a cool shimmering jacket with a white tee underneath while his mother can be seen in a white dress with a cute smile on her face. 

READ | Joe Jonas ‘burns in heat’ seeing wife Sophie Turner’s mirror selfie; see picture

In the caption, he wished a Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers out there and even to the “two mums” featured in his post. He then added a smiling face emoji with hearts all over. 

READ | Joe Jonas and brothers apologise to Frankie for calling him 'Bonus Jonas'

Many of the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner fans took to Instagram and poured in cute heart symbols along with heart-eyed emojis to depict how much they loved their photo. Some of the fans even congratulated Joe Jonas on becoming a father. Some of the fans even wished a happy mother’s day to all through the comments while others kept admiring the photos posted by Joe Jonas. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Joe Jonas’ Mother’s Day post, feat Sophiee Turner and Denise Jonas.

READ | Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share throwback pics of Vegas wedding on their 2-year anniversary
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

 

IMAGE- SOPHIE TURNER'S INSTAGRAM, JOE JONAS' INSTAGRAM

READ | Joe Jonas says he is 'thankful and grateful' for spending time with daughter and wife

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT