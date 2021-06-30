Joe Jonas Wishes Wife Sophie Turner On 2nd Marriage Anniversary; Shares Unseen Pics

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched twice, once in a surprise wedding in May 2019, followed by a wedding in France in June 2019 in the presence of their family and friends. The singer recently took to his social media handles to celebrate his second marriage anniversary with Sophie Turner. He shared never-seen-before pictures from their wedding ceremony in France.

Joe Jonas shares unseen wedding pics with Sophie Turner on 2nd marriage anniversary

Joe Jonas first shared a single photo with his wife Sophie Turner. In it, they are seen dancing as Joe is holding her while Sophie takes support. He called it, the "best two years of my life," as he wished his wife a happy second anniversary. Then, the singer posted multiple unseen pictures from their lavish wedding ceremony in France. The couple is seen enjoying their time together. A dance floor near a palace can be seen. The Jonas brother even performed together on the day. Check out the images from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wedding.

Joe Jonas' wedding pictures on Instagram, caught much attention. Many wished the duo on this special occasion and gave them their blessings. Some even left red hearts and hearty eyes emoticons in the comment section. Users also praised Sophie Turner's wedding dress. The two posts combined have crossed two million likes in less than 10 hours with more than 3k comments. Take a look at a few replies below.

Sophie Turner celebrated her two years marriage anniversary with hubby Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones star shared pictures from their wedding in which the couple is seen all excited after exchanging vows. She also gave a glimpse at the pool party and wedding cake. Check out her Instagram posts below.

