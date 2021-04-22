Joe Jonas Wraps Filming For His Debut Film 'Devotion', Calls It 'life Changing'

Joe Jonas known as a member of the pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers. The singer is soon going to be seen on the screen as an actor with his debut film Devotion. Recently, he took to Instagram and revealed that the shooting of the same has been wrapped up and said that the film has been "life changing" for him. Take a look at Joe Jonas' latest post below.

Joe Jonas wraps filming for Devotion

Joe posted a picture of the clapboard of the Devotion movie. He can be seen standing behind the clapboard and in his caption, he wrote, “Life changing. Thank you. That’s a Wrap.” Fans and friends loaded his post with congratulatory messages. One of them wrote, "Wow congrats man!!!” The other said, “You did it, Joe.”

Joe Jonas joined the cast of the film in January 2021. Taking to Instagram, he had shared the news and wrote, “Let’s get it!! Can’t wait to start filming #Devotion @glenpowell @jgdillard.” The movie is produced by Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill.

More about Devotion movie

Devotion is an upcoming action war drama film written by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart. The movie is directed by J.D. Dillard and stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski among others. According to Deadline, the shooting of the film took place in Georgia.

The movie will be based on the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, young men from different worlds. They are pushed to flying a new design of fighter jet but their friendship is tested when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines. Joe Jonas will be playing the role of fighter pilot Marty Goode.

A look at Joe Jonas' career

Joe Jonas’ band released its debut studio album It's About Time in 2006, which failed to achieve commercial success. The next studio album was released in 2007 which became their breakthrough record. The band became prominent and gained a large fan following. Joe was also seen in two of their series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream and Jonas. A few years later, the Jonas Brother parted ways due to creative differences while Joe formed the funk-pop band DNCE in 2015. In 2019, The Jonas Brothers reunited and released their song Sucker.

(Promo Image source: Joe Jonas' Instagram)

