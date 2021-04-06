Joe Manganiello Campaigns For Deathstroke On HBO Max After Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released a few weeks back and received mostly positive reviews from the viewers. The movie brought back Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke for the Knightmare scene. The actor has earned praises for his presence and is now demanding a solo project.

Joe Manganiello campaigns for Deathstroke HBO Max project

Joe Manganiello shared a picture of himself as Deathstroke in a mohawk look. The black and white photo has him sitting with his helmet in his hand and facing downwards. His arsenal of weapons, including his two swords, is clearly visible. The actor simply tweeted “#DeathstrokeHBO” with the photo, expressing his desire to feature in a movie or even a series as the popular DC villain. He even pinned the tweet on his handle. Manganiello's wife and actor, Sofia Vergara also supported the campaign.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League actor Joe Manganiello’s campaign caught the attention of many fans. They lent their support to him and started #DeathstrokeHBOMax trend on Twitter. Several users expressed that they are ready for a solo film or a series of the character. Check out some replies.

Joe Manganiello was first seen as Deathstroke in Justice League post-credit scene. It was to set up his next appearance in a solo Batman movie which was supposed to be helmed by Ben Affleck. However, the scene was altered to hint at a Justice League villains’ film. Affleck’s Batman project featuring Deathstroke as the antagonist was also cancelled.

Then, Joe Manganiello reprised the character in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He was part of the surviving people in the Knightmare sequence, joining forces with Batman, Mera, the Flash, Cyborg, and the Joker as they go against Superman and Darkseid. There is currently no news if the actor would make a comeback again.

Joe Manganiello supporting #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign

After the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans started demanding that the SnyderVerse be restored in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Warner Bros. had denied that the Snyder cut would be followed by another project. The filmmaker originally planned the Justice League 2, 3, and Man of Steel sequel. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse crossed more than a million tweets worldwide, showing the craze of fans.

