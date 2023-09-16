Joe Manganiello Dating 13-year-younger Caitlin O’Connor After Split From Sofia Vergara?

Joe Manganiello is currently going through a divorce with Modern Family star Sofia Vergara. Recently, Vergara rushed off the stage on America’s Got Talent following a joke on her divorce and her single status made by Howie Mandel. Now, it appears that Archenemy actor Joe Manganiello is moving on in his life.

3 things you need to know:

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara tied the knot in 2015.

Vergara is currently the host of America’s Got Talent.

Manganiello is gearing up for the release of his film The Kill Room.

Manganiello dating someone new?

According to TMZ, Joe Manganiello is "casually dating" 33-year-old actress Caitlin O’Connor. The development comes two months after the announcement of his divorce from Vergara. According to the outlet, Caitlin and Manganiello are both in the initial stages of dating each other and are just getting familiar.

Joe Manganiello was seen in California with the beautiful actress Caitlin O'Connor. pic.twitter.com/B1qtP7D6vG — Ex is not real Ex (@Extraisnot82985) September 15, 2023

They reportedly first met each other during the screening of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 2. Moreover, they bonded with each other further after spending time together at the greater Pittsburgh area. They were also snapped exiting Gold’s Gym in Venice, California together.

Vergara-Manganiello divorce underway

According to People, Manganiello filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage. This was confirmed by the divorce documents, with Vergara citing the same reason. The couple, who had a prenuptial agreement before filing the divorce will divide their shared assets and debts on “the terms of the parties' with the Prenuptial Agreement determining the total spousal support.

The Zack Snyder’s Justice League actor on his part has separate property that includes “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," as well as earnings that date back from before, during and after the marriage. Before the two filed for divorce, People had reported that Vergara and Manganiello "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although, during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work".

