Joe Manganiello Details Deathstroke Journey & His Inputs For Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke was supposed to be one of the main villains in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The actor even had plans for his standalone movie, which did not come to completion. Now, he reveals how he used his solo film’s idea in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

How Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke ideas seeped into Zack Snyder’s Justice League

In a recent conversation with Josh Horowitz on Happy.Sad.Confused podcast via The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Manganiello detailed his journey as Deathstroke in the DCEU. He first donned the armor five years ago on the set of Justice League in London. It was for a test footage as the villain which he would play ahead in a solo Batman movie starring and directed by Ben Affleck. Soon after that, Manganiello went to Monaco to shoot a Justice League post-credits scene on a yacht with Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, a sequence that was supposed to set him up as the bad guy for Affleck’s The Batman film.

The actor said that six months later, he got a notification that Batman was not going to happen. Following Ben Affleck’s departure, Joe Manganiello faced several ups and downs with the character. He penned down his own version of Deathstroke for an origin story movie. He even convinced The Raid director Gareth Evans to sign on, after two hours of Skype meeting. Things seemed to be working out for a while, but then the Deathstroke film got debunked after executives changed over at Warner Bros. Studios in late 2017 and early 2018.

Manganiello asserted that when the dust settled, it was not seen as a priority to make a $40 million movie about a villain origin story in which they show the backstory. Ironically, the company greenlighted Joker (2019) origin film which went on to bring more than a billion. Joaquin Phoenix received an Oscar for his performance.

Joe Manganiello was in the mix for a sequel to David Ayer’s Suicide Squad (2016). It was before James Gunn boarded the project. The actor mentioned that there were four or five different versions of Suicide Squad 2 that he was put on hold for, for dates, waiting for one actor to free up and they were going to go. However, it did not happen. Manganiello did appear in Justice League, but it was a different scene from what Zack Snyder planned, who left the project due to a family tragedy and Joss Whedon took over the duties.

The actor stated that the makers re-did the end credits sequences to tease a Justice League 2. He noted that it was "Injustice League" for the bad guys that did not happen, clearly. He recalled that the sequence suggested Luthor, Deathstroke, and other villains would team up in the second installment.

Finally, Joe Manganiello will be seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in an all-new mohawk style that was inspired by his original treatment for his Deathstroke film. He said that at the end of his debunked solo movie, he always envisioned the character shaving his head into some kind of warlike, borderline suicide mission, ‘This is it, I’m going to die like a warrior,’ would be his dialogue. Manganiello mentioned that he explained his idea to Snyder, and he replied, ‘Great, let’s do it,’ eventually making it to the upcoming version. The actor does not rule out future Deathstroke appearance following the Snyder cut.