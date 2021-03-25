Joe Manganiello Reveals Ben Affleck's 'Batman' Would've Had Batgirl Vs Deathstroke Faceoff

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been finally released containing many new scenes. It gives hint at several upcoming projects including cancelled Batman film starring and directed by Ben Affleck. Now, Joe Manganiello, who was seen as Deathstroke, detailed a scene from the cancelled movie.

Joe Manganiello details Batgirl vs Deathstroke scene from cancelled Ben Affleck’s Batman movie

In a recent appearance on Comicbook.com’s ComicBook Nation podcast, Joe Manganiello talked about what he and Ben Affleck planned for the cancelled Batman film. It would have introduced Batgirl in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). He said that there was a huge showdown at the end of the movie. Batgirl jumps in to try to help Bruce Wayne because Deathstroke is so fast that he can anticipate Bruce’s movements. The actor mentioned that there was a huge fight in Gotham City where Batman would have been completely afraid because he realizes he has met someone who can take him. And that leads to a big climactic battle through the streets of Gotham City at the end.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has rekindled fans’ interest in Ben Affleck’s Batman. The credit scene has Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke getting to know the real identity of Batman being Bruce Wayne. It means that he could now go against the cape crusader with a surprise. The Knightmare sequence has Batman and Deathstroke working together with Cyborg, Flash, Mera, and Joker. The team-up excited many fans.

However, Warner Bros. Studios has made it clear that Zack Snyder’s vision for the DCEU would not go ahead after his Justice League. As Joe Manganiello revealed Batgirl’s debut in the DCEU while saving Batman would have been great, much like Gal Gadot’s entry as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Although the solo Ben Affleck’s Batman movie stands cancelled, the actor would play the character again in The Flash movie. It stars Ezra Miller as he reprises his role of Barry Allen, with Michael Keaton portraying his version of Batman. Not much is known about the plot, but fans are waiting to see Affleck wear the cape and cowl again.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Zack Snyder's Justice League