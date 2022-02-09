Joe Rogan Breaks Silence Around Spotify Controversy, Says 'It's A Political Hit Job'

Comedian Joe Rogan has been making headlines for the controversial statements that he made during his Spotify podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The comedian had reportedly used a racial slur during his podcast and also spread false information about COVID-19 vaccines. During the recent episode of his podcast, Rogan addressed the controversy and claimed that it was a 'political hit job'.

Joe Rogan breaks silence on Spotify controversy

As per Hollywood Reporter, during the Tuesday episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan addressed the recent controversy with his guest, comedian/actor Akaash Singh. Rogan said, "In a lot of ways, this is a relief. That video (of Rogan saying the n-word in his podcast) had always been out there. This is a political hit job. They’re taking all this stuff I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together. It’s good because it makes me address some stuff that I really wish wasn’t out there."

He added, "Over time, people will understand you. They know you. If you misstep, they know what you’re trying to do – you’re not a vicious person, you’re just trying to be funny."

All about Joe Rogan's Spotify controversy

The controversy first started when musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from Spotify because the streamer is the exclusive distributor of Joe Rogan's podcast, which has featured several guests in recent months that spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines. The controversy escalated further as musician India. Arie shared a compilation of clips of Rogan using the racial slur on his podcast over the years, Arie also requested for her music to be removed from the platform.

Celebrities like Dwayne Johnson and Jon Stewart, have also reacted to the controversy and removed their support. Meanwhile, Spotify has responded to the controversy by removing more than 100 episodes of the comedian's podcast from its platform that featured controversial guests or content but has otherwise supported Rogan. CEO Daniel Ek told his staff in an email over the weekend, "I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but cancelling voices is a slippery slope."

