Joel Fry Is All Set To Join Saran Snook In 'Persuasion's' Film Adaptation

Actor Joel Fry of the Game of Thrones fame has joined The Succession actress Sarah Snook in an upcoming film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel “Persuasion.” The movie is being directed by Mahalia Belo for Searchlight Pictures.

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2020: 'Succession' Fills 'GOT' Void With 18 Drama-series Nominations

Persuasion Book

Persuasion is the final novel written by legendary author Jane Austen. The book was first published in 1818, six months after Jane Austen's death. The book follows the story of Anne Elliot who, many years after refusing the proposal of young naval officer Frederick Wentworth, finds herself navigating the waters of English society when Wentworth returns from war a wealthy and decorated captain.

As Anne ponders missed opportunities, she must consider her own regrets and unwavering, possibly unrequited love. The story begins with Anne's and Wentworth's reconnection after they spent seven years apart when the Elliots lease their home to the Captain's sister and her husband. The Persuasion book talks about the romance of second chances.

Also Read: If You Liked 'Happiest Season', Here Are A Few Queer Romances To Add To Your Watchlist

Persuasion Film Adaptation

In the film adaptation, Sarah Snook will be playing the role of Anne Elliot. Joel Fry will play the role of Frederick Wentworth opposite Sarah Snook. The writer and director of the war drama Summerland, Jessica Swale which starred Gemma Arterton has written the film adaptation of the book. The drama film is being co-financed by BBC Films. The movie is being produced by Monumental Pictures banner owned by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward

Also Read: Pieces Of A Woman' Cast: A List Of All Actors And Their Characters In This Netflix Drama

Joel Fry and Sarah Snook

British actor Joel Fry played the role of Hizdahr zo Loraq who was betrothed to Daenerys Targaryen in the 4th and 5th season of Game of Thrones. He is also known for his role in the film 10,000 BC. Joel also appeared in the TV series Trollied and Plebs. He will be next seen in Cruella, Disney’s origin story of its villain from The 101 Dalmatians alongside Emma Stone.

Also Read: Mark Strong Says He Had A 'great Time' Working On 'Cruella'

Sarah Snook is an Australian actress and has given noteworthy performances in the movie Steve Jobs and The Glass Castle. She plays the lead role in the ongoing HBO series Succession as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy. For this, she received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2020.

Also Read: Sarah Snook Flaunts Her Emmy Awards 2020's Tin-foil Trophy As She Celebrates After Event

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.