John Abraham's Tracks To Groove On At Your Friend's Bachelor Party

John Abraham has come a long way in the industry and has achieved miraculous success in his career. The dapper actor is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood today. John Abraham has been a part of several superhit Bollywood numbers that can make you put on your dancing shoes. On several occasions, John has confessed that he is not a great dancer, but he still manages to shake a leg when the script demands him to. So let’s check out some of John Abraham's songs that you can groove on to at your friend's bachelor party.

Shut Up & Bounce

The track belongs to the movie Dostana and is sung by singer Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani. The music composer is duo Vishal & Shekhar whereas the lyricist is Anvita Dutt. The music is labelled under Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. The song is viewed for more than 80 million times on Youtube.

Desi Girl

Renowned singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan & Vishal Dadlani sang the song from the movie Dostana. If it is a female bachelor party, then Desi Girl can be the perfect dance number. The lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The music is composed by Vishal & Shekhar. Director Tarun Mansukhani has helmed the film under the studio banner of Dharma Productions Pvt. Ltd. The song is viewed for more than 399 million times on Youtube.

Make Some Noise

Be it any party, Make Some Noise song works everywhere. One of the famous singers KK has sung the song from the movie Desi Boyz. The song star cast includes Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangda Singh. This energetic song will no doubt make every person shake a leg in the room. The music is labelled by T-Series and the music director of the song is Pritam. The song is viewed for more than 468 million times on Youtube.

Dilbar

The song features Nora Fatehi and is from the film Satyamev Jayate. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ikka and the music is given by Tanishk Bagchi. Dilbar is one of those songs that can be surely played at a bachelor’s party.

