John Boyega On Idris Elba Not Calling Himself A Black’ Actor: 'Very Worrying'

Actor John Boyega recently reacted to the comments made by Idris Elba, where the former had revealed that he does not call himself a ‘Black’ actor. Boyega took to social media and gave his own take on the issue.

Taking to Twitter, the Star Wars actor said that there should be work put in behind recognising those who “typecast” actors in Hollywood. At the same time, John Boyega called the actor’s decision to not call himself a Black actor a “weird adjustment.” He further reasserted his identity as a Black man, saying “We BLACK and that’s that.”

Check out his tweet below:

I think we should fixate on who is typecasting and putting actors in boxes because of this. Not on making weird adjustments for them. We continuously focus on what we have to do so they don't do this or that. Very worrying. We BLACK and that's that. https://t.co/E0sBLJOBIR — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) February 10, 2023

Idris Elba’s original comments

The Suicide Squad actor spoke with Esquire UK in an interview. He said that he stopped referring to himself “as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box.” Elba further added that the colour of one’s skin is “more than” a label and that growth is needed irrespective of it.

“I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: it’s just skin. Rant over.”

Idris Elba’s reaction to the backlash on Twitter

Following the backlash over his statement, Idris Elba himself took to Twitter to clear the air about his intended meaning. He said that there is no question about his identity as a Black man. However, he added, being an actor is independent of race, as it is a profession.

There isn't a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an 'actor' is a profession, like being an 'architect' ,they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative. Ah lie? — Idris Elba (@idriselba) February 11, 2023

Idris Elba is next set to appear in Luther: The Fallen Sun. The film will serve as a direct continuation of Idris Elba’s show Luther, where he starred in the titular role. He will also lend his voice in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is scheduled for a 2024 release.