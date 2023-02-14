Last Updated:

John Boyega On Idris Elba Not Calling Himself A Black’ Actor: 'Very Worrying'

John Boyega, who is famous for his role in Star Wars, weighed in on Idris Elba’s comments about not calling himself a ‘Black’ actor.

Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
John Boyega and Idris Elba

Image: johnboyega and idriselba/Instagram


Actor John Boyega recently reacted to the comments made by Idris Elba, where the former had revealed that he does not call himself a ‘Black’ actor. Boyega took to social media and gave his own take on the issue. 

Taking to Twitter, the Star Wars actor said that there should be work put in behind recognising those who “typecast” actors in Hollywood. At the same time, John Boyega called the actor’s decision to not call himself a Black actor a “weird adjustment.” He further reasserted his identity as a Black man, saying “We BLACK and that’s that.”

Check out his tweet below:

Idris Elba’s original comments 

The Suicide Squad actor spoke with Esquire UK in an interview. He said that he stopped referring to himself “as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box.” Elba further added that the colour of one’s skin is “more than” a label and that growth is needed irrespective of it. 

“I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: it’s just skin. Rant over.”

Idris Elba’s reaction to the backlash on Twitter

Following the backlash over his statement, Idris Elba himself took to Twitter to clear the air about his intended meaning. He said that there is no question about his identity as a Black man. However, he added, being an actor is independent of race, as it is a profession. 

Idris Elba is next set to appear in Luther: The Fallen Sun. The film will serve as a direct continuation of Idris Elba’s show Luther, where he starred in the titular role. He will also lend his voice in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is scheduled for a 2024 release. 

First Published:
COMMENT