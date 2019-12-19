John Boyega Trolls Fans On Instagram With Fake Opening Crawl For Rise Of Skywalker

One of this year's most anticipated movies, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker recently made its Hollywood premiere on December 16. The film is the third and final entry in Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy and is the ninth episode in the overall saga. While the movie has already started screen in a few theatres across the world, its official worldwide premiere will take place on December 20, 2019, which is why a majority of Star Wars fans have still not watched the film. Which is why John Boyega, who plays Finn in the sequel trilogy, decided to troll the fanbase of the franchise with a fake opening crawl.

Every Star Wars film since the beginning of the franchise has had an opening crawl right before the movie actually starts. The crawl is a stylized text exposition that is meant to give viewers a quick overview of the events that have transpired in the galaxy right before the movie, which is why reading the opening crawl is essential to fully understand and enjoy the movie. Obviously, if the crawl got leaked before the movie's release, it would be a huge spoiler for fans of Star Wars.

John Boyega's fake crawl was highly successful at trolling all of his followers on Instagram. Just a day ago, the actor posted the fake crawl on his Instagram page. Fans who followed him online immediately thought that he had just leaked the official opening crawl to The Rise of Skywalker. However, that was not the case as John Boyega was just pulling everyone's leg. John slyly said that the post was an exclusive sneak peek at the opening crawl for the new film in the caption.

Above is the post that John Boyega shared online. The fake crawl starts off with the iconic title and text that would have fooled many fans into thinking that they were watching the real deal. However, the legendary Star Wars music quickly changes into a hip-hop song and the text gives no exposition about the film, instead, it tells fans that they have just been trolled. A gif of John Boyega slowly dancing across the screen is also superimposed over the video.

It seems that John's fake crawl managed to troll most of his fans, who played along with the joke in the comments section of the post. As for The Rise of Skywalker, it has received mixed reviews from critics and fans who saw the movie at early screenings. While many loved the film and praised it, quite a few people did not find the film to be cohesive and disliked its script and excess use of fan service.

