John Boyega's Birthday: Are You A True Fan Of The 'Star Wars' Actor?Take This Quiz To Know

John Boyega, a British actor, who is popular for his performance in Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens in the year 2015, celebrates his birthday on March 17. John gained popularity in his native United Kingdom for his performance in 2011’s sci-fi comedy-drama, Attack the Block, before gaining popularity worldwide through his role as Finn in Star Wars trilogy. The list of popular John Boyega's movies includes Half of a Yellow Sun, Imperial Dreams, The Circle, Detroit, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker and others.

John Boyega's trivia

John Boyega started his acting journey at Theatre Peckham, which is a local performing arts centre based in London. He has appeared in Six Parties at the National Theatre prior to his feature in 2011’s Attack the Block. In the same year, the actor was chosen as one of the UK’s ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ by Fionnuala Halligan of Screen International. He, later, went on to star in superhit films such as Pacific Rim, Small Axe, Star Wars and others. As we celebrate John Boyega's birthday, here’s a quiz to test how well you know the actor.

John Boyega's quiz

John Boyega was born and raised in?

Buckingham

Peckham

Glasgow

Liverpool

What is the name of John’s pet cat?

Oluwalogan

Wolverine

Caliban

Donald

John auditioned for which role in Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)?

Merlin

Lee

Little Eggsy

Professor Arnold

John’s character, Finn was featured on Star Wars postage stamp in which month?

January 2015

April 2015

November 2015

October 2015

JJ Abrams decided to cast Jon after seeing his performance in which sci-fi action-comedy drama?

Attack the Block

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Half of a Yellow Sun

Junkhearts

When did John establish his own production company, UpperRoom Entertainment Limited?

April 2016

March 2016

February 2016

January 2016

What is the name of his character in Half of a Yellow Sun?

Moses

Jamal

Ugwu

Bambi

What is the name of his film released in 2021?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Pacific Rim

They Cloned Tyrone

Naked Singularity

What is the name of his character in his upcoming film, They Cloned Tyrone?

Ty

Fontaine

Melvin

Casi

Name the television series he appeared in 2020?

Small Axe

Serengeti

Watership Down

Major Lazer

Answers

Peckham

Oluwalogan

Little Eggsy

October 2015

Attack the Block

January 2016

Ugwu

Naked Singularity

Fontaine

Small Axe

Image Source: John Boyega's Twitter