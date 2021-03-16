John Boyega's Birthday: Are You A True Fan Of The 'Star Wars' Actor?Take This Quiz To Know

Quick links:
John Boyega, a British actor, who is popular for his performance in Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens in the year 2015, celebrates his birthday on March 17. John gained popularity in his native United Kingdom for his performance in 2011’s sci-fi comedy-drama, Attack the Block, before gaining popularity worldwide through his role as Finn in Star Wars trilogy. The list of popular John Boyega's movies includes Half of a Yellow Sun, Imperial Dreams, The Circle, Detroit, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker and others.
John Boyega started his acting journey at Theatre Peckham, which is a local performing arts centre based in London. He has appeared in Six Parties at the National Theatre prior to his feature in 2011’s Attack the Block. In the same year, the actor was chosen as one of the UK’s ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ by Fionnuala Halligan of Screen International. He, later, went on to star in superhit films such as Pacific Rim, Small Axe, Star Wars and others. As we celebrate John Boyega's birthday, here’s a quiz to test how well you know the actor.
