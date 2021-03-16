Last Updated:

John Boyega's Birthday: Are You A True Fan Of The 'Star Wars' Actor?Take This Quiz To Know

As we celebrate John Boyega's birthday on March 17, here’s a quiz for all those who want to test how well you know the British actor. Take a look.

john boyega's birthday

John Boyega, a British actor, who is popular for his performance in Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens in the year 2015, celebrates his birthday on March 17. John gained popularity in his native United Kingdom for his performance in 2011’s sci-fi comedy-drama, Attack the Block, before gaining popularity worldwide through his role as Finn in Star Wars trilogy. The list of popular John Boyega's movies includes Half of a Yellow Sun, Imperial Dreams, The Circle, Detroit, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker and others.  

John Boyega's trivia

John Boyega started his acting journey at Theatre Peckham, which is a local performing arts centre based in London. He has appeared in Six Parties at the National Theatre prior to his feature in 2011’s Attack the Block. In the same year, the actor was chosen as one of the UK’s ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ by Fionnuala Halligan of Screen International. He, later, went on to star in superhit films such as Pacific Rim, Small Axe, Star Wars and others. As we celebrate John Boyega's birthday, here’s a quiz to test how well you know the actor.

John Boyega's quiz

John Boyega was born and raised in?

  • Buckingham
  • Peckham
  • Glasgow
  • Liverpool

What is the name of John’s pet cat?

  • Oluwalogan
  • Wolverine
  • Caliban
  • Donald

John auditioned for which role in Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)?

  • Merlin
  • Lee
  • Little Eggsy
  • Professor Arnold

John’s character, Finn was featured on Star Wars postage stamp in which month?

  • January 2015
  • April 2015
  • November 2015
  • October 2015

JJ Abrams decided to cast Jon after seeing his performance in which sci-fi action-comedy drama?

  • Attack the Block
  • Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
  • Half of a Yellow Sun
  •  Junkhearts

When did John establish his own production company, UpperRoom Entertainment Limited?

  • April 2016
  • March 2016
  • February 2016
  • January 2016

What is the name of his character in Half of a Yellow Sun?

  • Moses
  • Jamal
  • Ugwu
  • Bambi

What is the name of his film released in 2021?

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Pacific Rim
  • They Cloned Tyrone
  • Naked Singularity

What is the name of his character in his upcoming film, They Cloned Tyrone?

  • Ty
  • Fontaine
  • Melvin
  • Casi

Name the television series he appeared in 2020?

  • Small Axe
  • Serengeti
  • Watership Down
  • Major Lazer

Answers

  • Peckham
  • Oluwalogan
  • Little Eggsy
  • October 2015
  • Attack the Block
  • January 2016
  • Ugwu
  • Naked Singularity
  • Fontaine
  • Small Axe

