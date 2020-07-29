John Callahan's Ex-Wife Eva Claims Someone Broke Into Actor's House After His Death

The Tinseltown star John Callahan passed away earlier this year. As per reports, the All My Children actor succumbed to a stroke at the age of 66. In a recent interview with a media portal, John Callahan's Ex-Wife Eva LaRue revealed that a burglar broke into John's house soon after John Callahan's death. Eva LaRue said that the process of dealing with John’s death was like a ‘roller-coaster ride’.

Further, her 18-year-old daughter Kaya was also going through a tough time and she was ‘grieving-hard’. John’s wife mourned the death of her husband in her own way. John and Eva were not only a couple but also great friends.

Talking about ‘the nightmare’, Eva LaRue revealed that a burglar broke into John's house soon after his death. As per reports, the burglar had been taking out loans and credit-cards in John Callahan’s name. Further, John’s money had also been siphoned from his bank account. While Eva has been dealing with the problem, it had been difficult for her to find a solution.

LaRue revealed that she had not received much help from the concerned officials. Calling the problem a ‘bureaucratic nightmare’, the actress said that all her phone calls were put on hold for a period of 20 minutes to 2 hours. She felt that everything was ‘sick and messed-up’. However, Eva believed that the burglars would be caught. Unfortunately, the actress has been facing a ‘havoc’ for the past four months.

Paying a tribute to John Callahan:

Eva LaRue paid a tribute to her ex-husband on Instagram. She captioned the post as, “May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! “Johnny Numbers”, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic (I wish to God we could go back to “Yesterday”)... Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you.I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Who was John Callahan:

John Callahan was well known for his television soap opera, All My Children. All My Children was one of the longest telecasted shows that aired on ABC. The All My Children cast also included actors like Jill Ackles, Larry Auerbach, James A. Baffico, Conal O'Brien, Jean Dadario Burke, and Eva LaRue. John Callahan also made an appearance in films. Some of his Callahan’s films include Marvin's Room, A Doggone Hollywood, and Lost in the Woods.

Promo Image Source: Eva LaRue’s Instagram

