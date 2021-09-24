John Cena, Kathy Bates Join Jodie Turner-Smith In Political Thriller ‘The Independent’

World Wrestling Entertainment legend and actor John Cena is set to board the team of the political thriller film The Independent along with Academy award-winning actor Kathy Bates. Holding 16 championship titles, the wrestler was last seen being defeated by the hands of Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021 while he remains active in the acting scenes with his latest stint being DCEU's Suicide Squad in the role of Peacemaker. On the other hand, Kathy Bates is known for her work in the American Horror Story series.

John Cena and Kathy Bates in 'The Independent'

According to a report from Deadline, Cena and Bates have been roped in to play undisclosed roles in the upcoming political thriller The Independent. They will join actors Brian Cox and Jodie Turner-Smith who are known for their work in Succession and Queen & Slim, respectively. The film will be helmed by Emmy nominated director Amy Rice who is known for By the People: The Election of Barack Obama and is currently wrapping up the filming of her forthcoming documentary Broadway Rising.

Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange and Evan Parter, Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures and Thea Dunlap and Ryan Cunningham of Anonymous Content are set to bankroll the venture. Serving as the Executive producers are Brian O’Shea and Nat McCormick of The Exchange along with Lance Acord and Jackie Kelman Bisbee of Park Pictures. Financing and handling sales are being handled by Sales firm The Exchange.

Appearing excited about welcoming the new additions to the cast, O’Shea of The Exchange stated that they were happy to have them on board. She also stated, ''Kathy’s exceptional acting skills, paired with Cena’s global appeal and ability to transform on-screen, make them incredible additions to this film.''

More on John Cena and Kathy Bates

After winning the WWE World Championship in 2005, the wrestler went on to win 15 more titles and become one of the most popular wrestlers to emerge from the tournament. He extended his horizon in his career by trying his hand out in acting and received massive success by featuring in films like Bumblebee, The Suicide Squad, F9 and more. He will be next seen in James Gunn's Peacemaker series. On the other hand, veteran actor Kathy Bates recipient of several notable accolades was last seen in the dram film Home.

Image: AP