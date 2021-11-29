John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance In Peacemaker Costume At SDCC

The San Diego Comic-Con took place over the weekend and during the Masquerade costume contest, John Cena surprised the audience. Cena made a surprise appearance at the Peacemaker costume contest at SDCC wearing his own official costume. The actor's character Peacemaker was first introduced in James Gunn's 2021 movie The Suicide Squad and he will also be seen reprising his role in HBO's series Peacemaker.

John Cena surprises fans at San Diego Comic-Con

As per Screenrant, at the San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition, they held a costume contest and during the Peacemaker portion, John Cena surprised the crowd by appearing in full costume. As he made a special appearance, the wrestler turned actor gave a short speech thanking the fans and introducing a sneak peek of his upcoming show. The official page of San Diego Comic-Con shared pictures of Cena from the event.

SURPRISE! Peacemaker decided to make an appearance at the Comic-Con Special Edition Masquerade! @JohnCena @DCpeacemaker

📷 B. Watters pic.twitter.com/NVfQc73DXy — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) November 28, 2021

James Gunn who directed The Suicide Squad will write all eight episodes of the Peacemaker series and will direct five episodes. The post-credit scene in The Suicide Squad also gave the audience a glimpse of the upcoming Peacemaker series. A peacemaker who was gravely injured by a bullet shot by Bloodsport was shown to be admitted to a hospital in the post-credit scene. Peacemaker is set to premiere on January 13, 2022.

While talking to Variety about the upcoming Peacemaker TV series, James Gunn said "Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from. There’s a moment in the movie where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series." Gunn further said that the series will show more about Peacemaker's relationship with his father that will be played by Robert Patrick.

Answering the question 'Is Peacemaker a villain?', Gunn said "he’s not an evil person, he’s just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there’s more to him. We didn’t get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that’s what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least."

(Image: Instagram/@Comic_Con)