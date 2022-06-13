John Cena Meets Fan With Down Syndrome Who Escaped From Mariupol With Mom Amid Ukraine War

The American professional wrestler, actor, and former rapper, John Cena enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. the artist recently dropped a video clip online in which he gave a glimpse of his interaction with a fan with down syndrome who fled Ukraine with his mother amidst the Russia-Ukraine war. While interacting with the mother-son duo, he even gifted his T-shirt, hat and his WWE belt to the fan.

John Cena meets fan who fled Mariupol amid Russia-Ukraine War

The WWE recently posted a video clip to their official YouTube channel in which John Cena was seen visiting his little fan with down syndrome during his trip to Europe. The video revealed how the fan, Misha Rohozhyn and his mother, Liana Rohozhyn, were stunned to see the actor visiting their place. It was further mentioned that Misha, a non-verbal 19-year-old with Down syndrome fled Ukraine with his mother after their home was destroyed in Mariupol during the Russia-Ukraine war.

John Cena then stated how he read Misha’s story and how he managed to get time to drive for an hour and meet him and his mother. Adding to it, he revealed how he spent the afternoon with Misha building blocks and eating cake.

He said, “When I read about Misha’s story, it reached out to me — not just Misha’s story, but the story of Misha’s mom as well. Having three days off from work right at the time when I read this story, and being an hour away by air, it turned immediately into, We’re going. And that means spending an afternoon building blocks and eating cake. That’s a special afternoon when it comes to the new friends I was able to meet.”

What a wonderful way to spend a Saturday. Misha and his mother, Liana define #NeverGiveUp.



Thank you to the @WSJ and @WWE who helped make this special visit possible. https://t.co/RpriCvjN3K — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2022

Furthermore, as John Cena bid goodbye to his fan, he gifted him his T-shirt, hat as well as WWE belt. “I’ve come a long way to see you. I’ve heard many things about you,” he told Misha while hugging him. On the other hand, Misha’s mother told John Cena via a translator that he had a big heart while thanking him for visiting them.

John Cena's upcoming projects

The actor was last seen in the 2022 American comedy film The bubble and is gearing up for more movies namely Project X-Traction, Argyle, The Independent, Fast X and Coyote vs. Acme.

