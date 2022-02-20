John Cena Opens Up On His 'different' Role In The Film 'Looney Tunes: Coyote Vs. Acme'

John Cena is currently basking in the success of his show Peacemaker that released recently. The American television series was created by James Gunn and serves as a spin-off to the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. The wrester-turned-actor is seen experimenting with his choices of projects as he kicked off his acting career with out-and-out action films, after which he did a few collaborations with some iconic cartoon characters like Scooby-Doo and Flintstones in animated films.

The Vacation Friends star is all set to feature in a live-action-animated film, based on one of the popular characters of the iconic cartoon franchise Looney Tunes. John Cena has closed a deal to star in Looney Tunes: Coyote vs Acme, which will serve as a spinoff to the cartoon franchise. The story will be centred on Wile E. Coyote from the Warner Bros. show. Recently, the actor opened up on his role in the film.

John Cena talks about his different role in Looney Tunes: Coyote vs. Acme

Actor John Cena in a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly opened up on his upcoming project Looney Tunes: Coyote vs. Acme. He said-

"Man, I'm very fortunate because it's a different role for me, so I can't wait"

He further reveals that Peacemaker was an entirely different role for him and he is grateful that Warner Bros. took him on board. Adding to which he says-

"I'm able to do a smaller film called The Independent, which is a different role for me, and Peacemaker has been an entirely different role for me. A lot of audience members have a different perspective of what I can offer and that's a really tough hill to climb. Coyote vs. Acme is one of those situations. I'm really happy that Warner Bros. gave me another opportunity to be involved with something that."

Expressing his excitement on Looney Tunes: Coyote vs. Acme, he revealed-

"Like I said, it's a different role for me and hopefully it will have the same result as Peacemaker, it will be a chance to hone my craft on something a little different. I'm really excited for it."

For the unversed, the film is helmed by Dave Green, and John Cena is roped in to play the head of a law firm in the film.

