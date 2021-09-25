John Cena Quotes BTS Leader RM's Inspirational UNGA Speech About 'possibilities And Hope'

As Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture, the South Korean boyband, BTS at the 76th United Nations General Assembly performed and delivered a speech addressing the youth. Their speech strongly resonated with the youth and the band's fans, who call themselves ARMY, who spammed support to the band throughout the live stream.

American wrestler turned actor John Cena has always been vocal about being a part of the BTS Army. The actor, in several interviews, has admitted that the Army helped get through some tough times. John Cena on Friday, September 24, tweeted a BTS leader RM's inspiring UNGA speech to quote.

John Cena took to his Twitter and tweed an inspiring quote from the speech that was delivered by BTS leader, Rap Monster or RM at the 76th United Nations General Assembly. The Fast & Furious actor tweeted, "'If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.' - RM."

“If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 24, 2021

John Cena had earlier on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about how the popular South Korean band BTS and the ARMY has influenced his life. The wrestler turned actor said, "I was going through a pretty down period in my life, it was about four years ago, and I decided just to have a vulnerable moment and put one of those thought-provoking journal entries out on Twitter." He added, "The very popular group, BTS, had just released an album called, 'Love Yourself'. So I put out all these messages about self-love and I'm thinking, 'This is not going to be a good idea because this big, larger-than-life, 16-time WWE champion is now talking about vulnerability and the fact that you are enough and you shouldn't be ashamed of who you are,' but it caught fire because of the BTS Army."

BTS at United Nations General Assembly

"There were times during the past two years when I too felt bewildered and troubled, but still, we had people who cried out "let's live on, let's make the best of this moment" @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/fIfWyArWc0 — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) September 20, 2021

On July 21, 2021, President Moon Jae-in appointed BTS as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. Accordingly, the band represented South Korea at the 76th United Nations General Assembly. Rap Monster or RM in his speech addressed the youth and said, ''The future is unexplored territory and that's where we more than anyone will spend our time so these young people searching for the answers to the question of how we must live that future. So I hope we don't just consider the future as grim and dark. We have people who are concerned for the world and searching for the answers. There are still many pages left in the story about us and I thought we shouldn't talk like the endings already been written.''

(Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)