John Cena Reveals Peacemaker's House From 'The Suicide Squad', Says 'it's Tastefully Done'

WWE legend and actor John Cena recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and sported an interesting Peacemaker costume. The actor spoke at length about hosting the TBS show Wipeout, The Suicide Squad, and the spin-off series Peacemaker. What caught everybody's attention was the set John Cena was filming at, as it was Peacemaker's house, and here is everything you need to know about it.

John Cena reveals Peacemaker's House

Hollywood actor and WWE legend John Cena recently made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, wearing Peacemaker's costume and filming at Peacemaker's house. The actor reported live from the set of Peacemaker, the upcoming HBO Max spinoff from The Suicide Squad. Peacemaker will star Cena as the titular character, a pacifist vigilante who will stop at nothing to promote his cause of peace.

Host Stephen Colbert informed the audience about Peacemaker's character and asked Cena to wear his mask while telling people that he will soon be seen in a DC film. John Cena showed the surroundings of the set and stated that "You know how Bruce Wayne has that huge mansion and the Batcave? I'm in a, it's a single wide. It's tasteful, it's tastefully done." He added, "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honour and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie, I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn came up with the idea for the show, which will explore Peacemaker's origin story and Warner Media was instantly convinced with it. Gunn stated that Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag. He added that he was excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. James concluded by saying that to be able to work again with John, Peter, and his friends at Warner Bros. was the icing on the cake. Gunn's The Suicide Squad will be introducing fans to a host of new DC characters including Cena's Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion's TDK aka The Detachable Kid, Pete Davidson's Blackguard, Peter Capaldi's Thinker among others.

