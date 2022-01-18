John Cena Reveals Reason Behind Not Embracing Fatherhood; 'You Have To Have Passion'

John Cena is among the prominent American wrestlers and actors who have appeared in numerous iconic movies and TV shows in his career and gained immense popularity. As the actor is currently gearing up for a variety of his upcoming movies, he was recently asked about his plans to embark on fatherhood.

The Peacemaker star opened up about his plans to become a father and revealed that fatherhood was certainly not the best move for him at present as he has been involved in a lot of movie projects. The actor further added that one should have the passion and fuel for becoming a father.

According to The Drew Barrymore Show, when John Cena was asked about his plans on becoming a father after he granted around 600 wishes of children through an organisation, he stated how he already had a lot on his plate including being the "best" husband to his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. He then revealed how much he loved his life and added how hard it was to be the best husband he could be.

He said, "I really enjoy my life ... it is hard work. It is hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly. It's hard work to be the best husband I can be to my loving wife. It is hard to keep connections with those in my life I love and it is also hard to put in an honest day's work."

As the host of the show stated that John Cena would become the world's greatest father, the actor stated that just because he was good at something, it was not a strong enough reason to do that. He then stated that one needed to be passionate about the same. "I think just because you might be good at something, for me, it is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It's like saying to someone 'you are pretty good with your hands, you would be a good carpenter.' But if I want to be an actor, I'll be an actor," he said.

John Cena's upcoming movies

The actor has currently a lot on his plate and is gearing up for the release of his movies namely Project X-Traction, Argylle, The Independent as well as two of his most-anticipated movies Fast & Furious 10 Part 1 and Fast & Furious 10 Part 2.

Image: AP