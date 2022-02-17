John Cena Set To Feature In Looney Tunes Live-action Animated Movie ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’

John Cena kicked off his acting career with out-and-out action films, which he followed with collaborations with some iconic cartoon characters like Scooby-Doo and Flintstones in animated films. In a similar manner, the wrestler-turned-actor, after films like The Suicide Squad and F9, and the recently-released series Peacemaker, is all set to lighten things up a bit again.

The Bumblebee star is all set to feature in a live-action-animated film, based on one of the popular characters of the iconic cartoon franchise Looney Tunes, Will E Coyote. Cena will reportedly star in the film titled Coyote vs Acme.

John Cena to star in Coyote vs Acme based on Looney Tunes character

John Cena, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, has been signed on by Warner Bros for the live-action-animated computer graphics hybrid feature film. He is all set to play the head of a law firm in the film.

The movie is being directed by Dave Green. The filmmaker is known for his work in films like Earth to Echo and Teenage Mutant Ninja. Samy Burch has written the screenplay from the Ian Frazier's 1990 humour article Coyote v Acme, published by The New Yorker.

John Cena-starrer Coyote vs Acme plot

Will E Coyote and Road Runner had first appeared in the Looney Toons series of cartoons in 1949. The plot revolves around the coyote trying different means to catch the bird and eat it, but hilariously failing every time. Among the many tricks he used to trick the Road Runner was using mail-ordered objects from a company named Acme Corporation.

The plot of the film will revolve around Wile E filing a lawsuit against Acme Corporation for its defective products with the help of a lawyer, currently on a bad patch. The story was about the lawyer then finding out that the company was being represented by his boss at his previous law company.

The role of this boss is being played by John Cena

The movie is all set to go on floors at the end of next month. The shooting was expected to take place in New Mexico, the report added.