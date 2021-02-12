John Cena Shares 'My Hero Academia' Poster; Fans Wonder If He Will Voice A Character?

Wrestler turned actor John Cena is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 14 million followers. His cryptic posts on the social media platform have often garnered the attention of many. Now, John Cena’s latest share is a My Hero Academia poster which has again caught the anime fans’ eyes.

John Cena’s Instagram post of My Hero Academia movie post gets love from fans

Recent John Cena’s Instagram post has him sharing a cropped My Hero Academia movie poster. As John Cena’s Instagram has been, there was no caption with the photo which made fans wonder what it means. Fans started to share their assumptions about if the popular personality could lend his voice in the upcoming untitled third My Hero Academia film. Check out John Cena’s latest post and comments on it below.

Comment on John Cena's latest posts

John Cena’s Instagram post went viral on Twitter and caught the attention of the animated movies’ developers. My Hero Academia official Twitter handle raised questions if the former WWE superstar loves the films. Then they thanked the actor for following them back. All the interaction made fans wonder if Cena would voice a character in the English dub of the third film. He could voice Toshinori Yagi, more commonly known by his hero name, All Might. However, no official confirmation is made yet about his involvement. But John Cena's Instagram post has surely hyped the fans.

thanks for following us back @johncena — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) February 11, 2021

My Hero Academia films are animation Japanese superhero projects based on the manga of the same name by KÅhei Horikoshi. Currently, there are two movies released; My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. The first movie focused on the bond between All Might and Deku, while the second film highlighted Izuku and his nemesis, Bakugou. Both the projects received mostly positive reviews from the audiences. A third movie is expected to arrive in Summer 2021.

My Hero Academia paid homage to John Cena in the promotional poster for its upcoming film ðŸ”¥



(h/t @fountaindeku) pic.twitter.com/WJywsKmjm1 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) February 10, 2021

John Cena’s latest project is Peacemaker, a spinoff series about his The Suicide Squad character. Written by James Gunn, it will arrive on HBO Max next year. He will first play the DC Comics character in the upcoming action movie The Suicide Squad, also written and directed by Gunn. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 6, 2021.

