John Cena Shares Picture Of Arshad Warsi's Transformation; Fans Speculate Reasons

John Cena shared a picture of Arshad Warsi's physique transformation on his Instagram account. Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is seen in the photo showcasing his new chiselled physique. Cena has not, however, written anything in the caption. For the uninitiated, Arshad shared the identical photo on Instagram a few days ago, stating that he is "getting in shape" for his next project. Fans have previously praised the actor for his new look, with one user even claiming that his figure was better than John Cena's.

Fans were awestruck by Arshad's physical makeover. He was also compared to John Cena by certain social media users. A fan wrote, "Aisi body toh John Cena ki bhi nhi hai sir [John Cena also doesn't have this kind of body, sir] [sic]". Many are now questioning whether John's post meant that he was impressed by Arshad's physical makeover as well. For the unfamiliar, John has frequently shared photos of Indian celebs on his social media pages. He dedicated a tribute to actor Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack on September 2, a few weeks ago.

John Cena shared a picture of Arshad Warsi physique on Instagram

Arshad Warsi transformation and upcoming role

Warsi, who recently concluded the filming of Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, took to Instagram to provide an interesting body update. The star teased his transition into a 'monster physique' just a day earlier. He appeared to be bulked up, with large muscle proportions across his body. Arshad revealed that he's going through a transition for a project, but he didn't go into more detail. “Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project...[sic],” Arshad Warsi commented beside a photo.

Actors Ashish Chowdhry and Ranveer Singh, among Arshad's industry colleagues, have given it glowing reviews and have commented under his posts. Sajid Nadiadwala produces Bacchan Pandey, which is directed by Farhad Samji and written by Nischay Kuttanda and Farhad Samji. In the lead roles are Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will be released in theatres on January 26, 2022.

John Cena's upcoming role

In the recent Suicide Squad film, John Cena adopts his role as Peacemaker. Peacemaker, starring John Cena, will be adapted into a major television series. The image of the spinoff show was provided by the official Twitter account of HBO Max's Peacemaker. The image published on HBO Max's official Twitter account for Peacemaker appears to follow up where the post-credit scene left off. John Cena was spotted at a table with his new team, which included Economos, Harcourt, and Vigilante, a costumed persona.

Time to MAKE SOME PEACE! May I present to you our incredibly talented, absolutely insane ensemble for #peacemaker ! @EW https://t.co/qs7qWHwshk pic.twitter.com/jP0w9xTOA2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 13, 2021

(Image: AP/Instagram/Arshad Warsi)