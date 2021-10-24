John Cena To Join Hands With 'Taken' Director Pierre Morel For 'Freelance'?

John Cena is likely to join hands with Taken director Pierre Morel. The discussions for collaboration are currently underway. The movie is said to be in the action-comedy space.

The project has been titled Freelance. The wrestler-turned-actor could play the role of a special forces operator in the movie. The plot revolves around his character's decision to take retirement from the Army and start a family in the United States of America.

John Cena to star in Pierre Morel's action-comedy movie Freelance?

As per a report on Deadline, the official plotline of the movie has been released. As per the statement, the movie was about a man who after trying to adapt to life in suburbia, which involved years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and more, decides to take a job to provide security to a female journalist.

There is high drama when a military coup breaks in the middle of the reporter's interview with the cruel dictator who may or may not has directed the attack on him and his men. The plot revolves around their survival attempts amid the military and another force in the jungle, where they have escaped to.

The screenplay has been penned by Jacob Lentz, who is known for his work on the TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live. The writer will mark his feature film debut with the movie.

The movie is likely to go on floors in Columbia in 2022. Freelance is produced by Endurance Media's Steve Richards alongside Sentient Entertainment's Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin.

The 44-year-old was last featured in Vacation Friends. Among his other films, this year was The Suicide Squad.

John Cena will soon feature in the same character in the movie Peacemaker. His first look in the series had been unveiled in the recent DC FanDome event. The series airs on January 13, 2020.

He will also feature in the next instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise, He had previously starred in the ninth instalment of the franchise. The Marine star will now reprise the same character in the next instalment.

Other films he will star in include Argylle.