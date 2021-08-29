John Cena's 'never Give Up' Message And Wristband Video Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed; Watch

Many celebrities are often seen surprising their fans, however, recently, the opposite actually happened for actor and WWE superstar John Cena. An emotional video of a fan sharing how John Cena's kindness has helped him overcome the tough time in his life has left netizens in tears. The short video clip has been making rounds on the internet. Watch the video below.

John Cena's thank you message makes round on the internet

In the short video clip, the WWE star-turned-actor John Cena can be seen reacting to the thank you messages he received from one of his fans, who was inspired by his passion and his popular message of 'never give up.' A fan named Tyler Scheer in the video message can be seen opening up about how John Cena's positivity and passion has helped him and his family to cope up while his mother was battling cancer.

The young boy recalled John Cena giving one of his wristbands to him at a WWE match. The boy added that he had given it to his mother when she underwent surgery for breast cancer. The young boy said, "She's now cancer-free." While watching the clip, John Cena can be seen wiping his tears. Several moments later, as emotional Cena tried to compose himself, the fan was seen surprising him by bursting out of the backdrop. Finally resulting in an emotional exchange of a warm hug.

The video originally dates back to 2017, where Cricket Wireless had collaborated with several of Cena's fans who expressed gratitude towards him for changing their lives. Fans had also written heartfelt letters and shared various video messages to convey their feelings. The heartfelt video has resurfaced on the micro-blogging site, Twitter as Project Dits reposted it on their site. The video has already garnered more than one million views since it was posted.

It has also grabbed the eyeballs of former basketball player Rex Chapman, which resulted in wider attention. The video has sparked conversation on social media about how little an act of kindness can have a huge impact on people's lives. Netizens have now taken to their social media handle to praise the actor.

Celebs and Netizens' react to John Cena's latest viral video

John Cena is a VERY rare breed of human, no one has ever brought as much joy and positivity as he does and he still remains very modest and humble. He is just so genuine there are no words to describe how great he is. Forget wrestling, his kindness is Hall of Fame worthy alone 😢 — Graeme Allen (RIP Brodie Lee) 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sideways66779) August 25, 2021

It's incredible how much of an impact he really does have on younger children. Giving away those wristbands every show, you'd never imagine one would end up as such an important thing in that kid/family's life - Wrestlers are Superheros man ❤️ — Benni 🇮🇪 (@BWrestlecast) August 25, 2021

All the feels here. Forget the pro wrestling, forget the acting. John Cena is just a stand up guy with a big heart. Absolute class. — Mike_Knight (@mikeknight45) August 25, 2021

“That number—650 wishes granted—is extraordinary and should be celebrated.”https://t.co/AOMDyGnlkQ — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2021

IMAGE: PROJECT DITS' TWITTER