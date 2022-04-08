John Cena's New Action-comedy Project 'Officer Exchange' Heads To Amazon Studios

John Cena is currently basking in the success of his show Peacemaker which premiered in February on HBO Max. For those unaware, the star's Peacemaker in its season one finale scored the highest single-day viewership performance for an HBO Max series, as per Deadline.

Now, the portal reports that John Cena's upcoming action-comedy project, Officer Exchange has been sold to Amazon Studios.

John Cena to star in Officer Exchange

Reportedly, John Cena will be seen essaying the role of Shepherd 'Shep', a cop who collaborates with an Indian officer to take down a diamond smuggling ring in India. The Peacemaker star's upcoming project is scripted by Ben Zazove in collaboration with Evan Turner. While Cena is the executive producer of the project, Officer Exchange is backed by Peacemakers producers EP Peter Safron and John Rickard under the banners of The Safron Company.

Further details about the cast and crew of the upcoming project remain under wraps. However, if the report is to be believed the Officer Exchange is currently in the development stage. The release date of the project will only become clear once the makers issue an official statement on the same.

The American television series, Peacemaker, was created by James Gunn and serves as a spin-off to the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. It is the first TV series from the DC Extended Universe featuring Cena in the titular role. In a previous interaction with Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast, Cena admitted that he did not think at any point to play Peacemaker again after The Suicide Squad. The wrestler cum actor figured the film would finish off his part, however, Gunn had different plans.

"Peacemaker came from pretty much oblivion. He's not a well-known character. We saw a little bit of the debut of a man who will keep peace at any cost in The Suicide Squad and I guess James Gunn thought that there was a story to be told around that ethos, and around the character. And, I thought The Suicide Squad would be the last time we saw Peacemaker, but here he is back in Peacemaker the series for HBO Max", said Cena. James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five of them.

Image: AP