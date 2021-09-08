John Cena’s 'Peacemaker' To Have Bane As Villain? James Gunn Addresses Rumours

After the huge success of the second edition of Suicide Squad, James Gunn is gearing up for the release of its spin-off series featuring John Cena as Peacemaker. Titled Peacemaker, the series is currently grabbing headlines after numerous fan accounts started theorizing Dave Bautista's possible DC debut as Bane in the series. However, the rumours and theories were quickly shut down by the creator as he engaged in a long conversation with the fans confident in their theories. Take a look at James Gunn put a rest on the fans' claims.

John Cena's Peacemaker to feature Dave Bautista as Bane?

After the series was announced, numerous ardent fans took to their social media to cook up theories and predictions for the series. With charged up fans leaving no stone unturned to predict the events of the universe in the series. However, one particular channel caught creator James Gunn's eye who claimed that the forthcoming series could have a Dae Bautista making his DC debut as the villain Bane. Adding weight to this theory, the former wrestler had, on multiple occasions, expressed his desire to play the role with predecessors like Tom Hardy, Michael Reid MacKay and Jeep Swenson.

James Gunn addresses fan theories

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 55-year-old director addressed the theory. While he was quick to shut it down, he left hope for the fans in his reply. He wrote,

''Sorry to say your second exclusive scoop is incorrect. I don't know what your first scoop was, but hopefully you're batting 500, which isn't bad. Also, I love Bane, & I'm not opposed to #Peacemaker getting his ass kicked, so who knows what the future could bring.''

Sorry to say your second exclusive scoop is incorrect. I don't know what your first scoop was, but hopefully you're batting 500, which isn't bad.



Also, I love Bane, & I'm not opposed to #Peacemaker getting his ass kicked, so who knows what the future could bring. https://t.co/Hvye6KIJ5d — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 7, 2021

Thus ensued a long conversation among fans discussing the possibilities of having Dave Bautista as Bane in Peacemaker. One fan replied to Gunn's tweet by writing, ''#Bane is not TECHNICALLY in Peacemaker as he shows up for one scene at the very end, he literally has - I believe - one line. It’s a second season tease.'' The director replied to her by writing, ''That would, by my definition, mean he was technically in the show. He does not show up at the end or anywhere and has zero lines.'' Check out more tweet exchanges between James Gunn and the fans.

That would, by my definition, mean he was technically in the show. He does not show up at the end or anywhere and has zero lines. https://t.co/Cs3YaG55R3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 7, 2021

That's okay. I don't think they're evil or anything, they probably just got incorrect information. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 7, 2021

Reprising role from Suicide Squad, John Cena will be seen as Peacemaker which is scheduled to be released next year on HBO Max.

IMAGE- JAMES GUNN & HBO PEACEMAKER'S INSTAGRAM