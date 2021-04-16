John Corbett Will Be Back As Aidan In 'Sex And The City' Reboot; Fans Rejoice

Hollywood actor John Corbett, who played the role of Aidan Shaw in Sex and the City has confirmed that he will be reprising his role in the Sex and the City reboot after HBO confirmed that they are planning to make a 10-part episode of the revival series titled And Just Like That. The 59-year-old teased that he will be in quite a few episodes in the reboot.

John Corbett just confirmed his role in The Sex And The City reboot

Talking to Page Six, the actor said that he is very excited about doing the show. He revealed that he will be returning to the show as Aidan and that the cast is expected to start filming this spring. John Corbett as Aidan played the role of Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw's furniture designer boyfriend from 2000 to 2003 in Sex and The City. The couple was even engaged for a while on the show but their romance came to an end when Carrie confessed that she had cheated on him with Mr Big on multiple occasions.

They tried to give their relationship another chance but had to call it quits when Carrie admitted to him that she is not ready to marry him. John Corbett as Aidan also made a brief appearance in the 2010 movie Sex and The City 2. They shared a kiss in the movie after running into each other while on a vacation in Abu Dhabi but didn't go any further as Carrie chose to stay with Mr Big.

Fans of the series have been rejoicing ever since the news of Aidan's return in Sex and the City reboot was confirmed and have been sharing their excitement on Twitter. Read what the Twitterati have to say below:

I had ZERO interest in watching a #SATC reboot. Now that #JohnCorbett is joining the cast, I amðŸ’¯ in. That is ALL it took! https://t.co/RRZ8OFLHGX — Georgia Makitalo (@georgiamakitalo) April 16, 2021

Tbh I'm still upset Carrie ended up with Big and I made sure to let Aidan (I mean #JohnCorbett) know #SATC pic.twitter.com/sbrEyLR2f9 — Lizzette ðŸ‡µðŸ‡· (@lizzettejannett) August 1, 2016

Sex And the City's Cast

John Corbett will be returning to the Sex and The City reboot titled And Just Like That along with several previous actors from the show including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. However, one of the main characters the infamous Samantha played by Kim Cattrall will not be returning to the show. HBO Chief told Casey Bloys that they will be addressing the absence of Samantha in the reboot by saying, "Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave and old friendships fade and new friendships start."

It was earlier reported that Chris Noth would not be returning as Mr Big in the reboot but according to E! he said that the reports were inaccurate and he will be reprising his role. David Eigenberg, who plays the role of Miranda's love interest Steve Brady in the series, is the only original character who has not confirmed his return to And Just Like That.

(Promo Image Courtesy: John Corbett Instagram)