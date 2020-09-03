John David Washington Could Play An 'excellent' Green Lantern, Says Christopher Nolan

Tenet is Christopher Nolan's latest movie and it is already reviving the theatre industry after it suffered major losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tenet stars John David Washington and follows the story of time-warping secret agents who are trying to prevent a Third World War from destroying humanity.

Both Christopher Nolan and John David Washington recently featured in online interviews to promote the theatrical release of Tenet. The two also featured in an interview with Geeks of Color, where John David Washington was asked if he was interested in playing the character of DC's Green Lantern.

John immediately diverted the question to director Christopher Nolan, who revealed that he was more than willing to see John David Washington as the new Green Lantern.

John David Washington would be an "excellent" Green lantern, according to Nolan

Also Read | John David Washington Reveals About Hiding His Identity Initially For 'sense Of Normalcy'

During the interview with Geeks of Color, John David Washington was asked if he would want to play DC's Green Lantern. Instead of directly answering the question, John David Washington turned to Tenet director Christopher Nolan and asked him to give his opinion. Christopher Nolan instantly stated that John “would be an excellent choice” for the role. Interestingly, both HBO Max and the DCEU are planning to create a live-action version of Green Lantern.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's Reaction To Robert Pattinson Being Cast As 'Batman' Revealed!

For those unaware, Green Lantern is one of DC's most popular superheroes who has been a part of the Justice League since the conception of the team. Unfortunately, the first Green Lantern live-action movie featuring Ryan Reynolds was a huge failure that disappointed fans and critics alike. The mantle of Green Lantern has been used by multiple characters, including African American character John Stewart.

Also Read | Dimple Kapadia's Scenes From 'Tenet' Leaked By A Fanpage; Fans Spam The Post With Praises

With reports of two new Green Lantern projects, many fans on social media want to see the African American version of Green Lantern portrayed in live-action. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan and John David Washington's Tenet has managed to amass around $53 Million worldwide in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several countries have already opened theatres with social distancing guidelines.

Also Read | 'Tenet' BTS Video Featuring John David, Robert Pattinson, And Christopher Nolan Out Now

[Promo from @christophernolann fan page Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.