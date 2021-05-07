John David Washington To Star In Sci-fi Film 'True Love' Directed By Gareth Edwards

Actor John David Washington has made quite a name for himself with his latest outing, Tenet. Directed by Christopher Nolan, it is a time-bending espionage thriller. Now, the Golden Globe and SAG nominated actor has signed to a new science fiction project.

John David Washington to star in Gareth Edwards Next Film ‘True Love'

Deadline has reported that John David Washington is on board to feature in True Love set at New Regency. The original sci-fi movie will be written and directed by Godzilla (2014) helmer Gareth Edwards. There is not much information about the plot except that it is a sci-fi story taking place in the near future. The project is produced and financed by New Regency. Kiri Hart will serve as a producer along with Edwards. More actors will join True Love movie cast as it moves forward.

John David Washington grabbed everyone’s attention with his breakthrough performance as Detective Ron Stallworth in the 2018 film, BlacKkKlansman, directed by Spike Lee. He starred in the comedy-drama television series Ballers. The actor appeared in movies like Love Beats Rhymes, Monsters and Men, Monsters, and The Old Man & the Gun. He was recently seen in Netflix's black-and-white romantic drama movie Malcolm & Marie opposite Zendaya.

John David Washington will next be seen in the thriller film Beckett on Netflix. He is a part of director David O.Russell's upcoming period drama movie, Canterbury Glass. It has Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Robert De Niro, and others. The project is David Washington's first venture with New Regency with True Love being the second.

Gareth Edwards received recognition for his 2010-released science-fiction horror movie, Monsters. It was an independent project of which he served as director, writer, cinematographer, and visual effects artist. He then directed a reboot of Toho's Godzilla franchise and the first film in Legendary's MonsterVerse. Godzilla was a success at the box office. Edwards helmed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) which was the first instalment of the Star Wars anthology series. It was an immediate prequel to Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

IMAGE: AP NEWS

