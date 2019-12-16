Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Return Of Lead Guitarist John Frusciante

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that their former lead guitarist John Frusciante is rejoining the band again. John Frusciante officially left the band in 2009, revealing that he had left actually left it a year ago. Red Hot Chili Peppers announced the news on official Instagram handle where they said that their journey with Josh Klinghoffer is coming to an end and they are parting ways with their current lead guitarist on a positive note.

John Frusciante rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers

The statement read that they respect and love Josh Klinghoffer for being with them for the last 10 years and that they are deeply grateful for their time with him and the countless gifts he shared with the band. The statement also said that the band is very excited that John Frusciante is rejoining the group again. John first joined the band in 1988 after their lead guitarist Hillel Slovak died of a drug overdose.

Red Hot Chili Peppers band was formed in Los Angeles in 1983. The band is one of the best selling bands of all time. Red Hot Chili Peppers have won six Grammy awards out of the sixteen times they were nominated. Currently, the band consists of founding members Anthony Kiedis and Flea, who are vocalist and bassist in the group. The other two members who complete the band are longtime drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante.

In 2019, founding member Flea released his memoir Acid for the Children, detailing his life prior to the formation of Red Hot Chili Peppers. Flea started writing the book in 2014 and has said that the book focuses on his normal life in New York suburbs to a bohemian lifestyle in Los Angeles. The book also talks about his friendship with band member Anthony Kiedis prior to forming the group.

